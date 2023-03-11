Donald Ray Cruz

Cruz

April 22, 1935 – Feb. 7, 2023

Donald R. Cruz, 87, went to be with his Lord on Feb. 7, 2023. He passed away peacefully at his home in Rockport Texas, surrounded by loved ones, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Key West, Florida, on April 22, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Cruz; his brother, Albert Cruz Jr.; his sister, Betty Sommers; and his daughters-in-law, Helen and Gail Cruz. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and sons Donald R Cruz II, Dane Cruz, and David (Jan) Cruz; grandchildren, Dana (Jeremy) Meartz, Libby Cruz, and Emma Cruz and three great-grandchildren Ella, Annmarie, and Margaux.

