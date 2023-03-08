Donald Ray Cruz

Donald R. Cruz, 87, went to be with his Lord on Feb. 7, 2023. He passed away peacefully at his home in Rockport Texas, surrounded by loved ones, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Key West, Florida, on April 22, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Cruz; his brother, Albert Cruz Jr.; his sister, Betty Sommers; and his daughters-in-law, Helen and Gail Cruz. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and sons Donald R Cruz II, Dane Cruz, and David (Jan) Cruz; grandchildren, Dana (Jeremy) Meartz, Libby Cruz, and Emma Cruz and three great-grandchildren Ella, Annmarie, and Margaux.
Don and Diane were married for 66 years. She was the love of his life and high school sweetheart. He was a star baseball player and a member of the first Key West High School state championship team in 1953 and was drafted by the Brooklynn Dodgers. When he returned to Key West, he became an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Electricians Union, Miami local 349. He loved Key West and was always so proud of his hometown, taking every opportunity to visit over the years and maintaining life-long friendships. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Donnie will be remembered for many things, including his love for family and friends, his sense of humor, and the laughter he generated at family gatherings and reunions.
