Donald Terrance Dowd
Donald “Donny” T. Dowd was born Aug. 8, 1948, in Key West, Florida to David D. and Josephine M (Hernandez) Dowd. Donny lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 26, 2022, he was 74.
Donny graduated from Hialeah High School in 1964. On July 4, 1967 he enlisted and was trained at Fort Benning, Georgia (1967), San Antonio, Texas (1967) and Jump School (1967). From 1968–1970, he was stationed in Vietnam: 101st Airborne Div., 2nd of 506th Infantry: Eagle Dustoff (1969-1970); Hamburger Hill (1969).
Donny received: Combat Merit Badge, Aircrewman Badge; Jump Wings, Air Assault Wings; NDSM; VCM; VSM include one Siler Star and four Bronze Stars; GSMDL; AR-COM; Oak Leaf Cluster; Air Medal with 13 Bronze Stars with Oak Leaf Cluster; RVN; Gallantry Cross with palm and RVN Civil Action Medal. Donny was discharged on Feb. 8, 1970 at Fort Lewis, Washington, as Specialist 5. Memorable experiences include waiting his turn as a medic at Hamburger Hill. Huey’s stacked 5K feet high, one would fill up with injured, one would drop down, one after the other all day and night into the next day.
Donny worked odd jobs prior to working for the U.S. Postal Service from 1973 to 2004, retiring as Station Manager. Donny’s children are Stacy, Donny and Heather Ann. His stepchildren are Melinda and Randy. Donny will be laid to rest with honors at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
