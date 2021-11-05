Donald Wayne Knigge, 66, lost the battle against cancer Oct. 18, 2021, in Bridgeport, Nebraska, in the company of his mother and wife.
A Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at Bridgeport Community Church, 1505 Q Street, Bridgeport, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Inturnment with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, an additional Celebration of Life will be held at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave., Gillette, Wyoming, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Correspondence may be mailed to PO Box 367, Bridgeport, NE 69336 to be forwarded to the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com for the Knigge family.
Donald (Donnie, Junior, Cowboy) was born July 15, 1955 in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Wayne and Alyce (Eatherton) Knigge.
He is survived by his mother, Alyce Knigge, wife Regina, daughter Chrystal Knigge, step-sons Everett (Jennee) Rhodes, Paul Rhodes and Rich Kistler, step-daughter Rose (Matthew) Schafer, grandson Quinton Johnson, step-grandchildren Anders, Theodore and Samuel, sisters, LaDonna Burke, Jodie Sprague and Julie Schreibeis, brother Jay (Missy) Knigge, four nieces, four nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, C. Wayne Knigge, and multiple aunts and uncles.
