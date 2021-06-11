Donna Joan Malaer Moody, 73, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Harmony at Reynolds Mountain. Born Oct. 30, 1947, in Whittier, California, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Dolores Malaer. She raised her family and ran her business in Angola, Indiana and later lived in Key West, Florida before moving to Asheville. She was the owner of Insta-Green Turf and Landscape in Fremont, Indiana for more than 25 years.
Of her many hobbies, she was an avid runner, and enjoyed biking, swimming, golfing and downhill skiing. In Monroe County, Florida she was a Key West Ambassador and co-founder of FIRM (Fair Insurance Rates of Monroe County). Surviving are her children: Kimberly Sherry and her spouse, Tom, of Asheville; Wendy Zintsmaster and her spouse, Matt, of Key West; and Ginger Moody of Noblesville, Indiana. Also, surviving siblings: Sharon Burnett and her spouse, Bill, of Saied Valley, California, and Tom Malaer of California; and grandchildren: Connor Sherry and Cole Sherry both of Asheville; Makenna Mackintosh; and Madison Zintsmaster and MacKenzie Zintsmaster both of Key West.
No formal services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.