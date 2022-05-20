Dora Rodriguez, 103, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022.
Born Jan. 15, 1919, in Key West, Florida to Ana Louise Amato and Candido Carrero, Dora grew up in Key West and married Manuel (Izzy) I. Rodriguez, and the two made their home in Key West. Dora moved with her husband,, Izzy to Havana, Cuba for several years early in their marriage, then returned to Key West to continue raising her children.
Dora always put her family first and was a dedicated housewife and mother for many years, but many may remember her from her work as the cashier and sales clerk at Dennis Pharmacy on Simonton Street. Dora was an amazing cook and loved to prepare extravagant Cuban meals for her family, friends and neighbors. She was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters organization, where she made many lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Candido Carrero, mother, Ana Louise Amato Carrero, husband Manuel (Izzy) I. Rodriguez, and daughter, Roseanne McKillip.
She is survived by her sons, Manuel (Manny) I. Rodriguez Jr., Richard Rodriguez, SJ, grandchildren Patricia Barber (Adam), Michelle Mongelli (Robert) and Richard Liftland, great-grandchildren Blake Barber, Devin Barber, Taylor Averette and Riley Liftland, and great-great-grandchildren Avah Vazquez, Tegan Vazquez and Briell Barber and Brooke Barber.
A funeral service will be held at Dean Lopez Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 24, at 3 p.m., with the burial to follow at the Key West City Cemetery.
