Doris Snodgrass Roberts

June 28,1931 to May 12, 2021
Doris S. Roberts, “Nana,” was called home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, just shy of her 90th birthday. She lived life on her terms until the day she passed away from natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Helen Snodgrass. After 32 years of separation, she joined her husband Veral “Chippy” Roberts Jr. in Heaven. Born in Ohio, her family moved to Miami where she met Chip. They married in Key West, Chip’s hometown, and made their life there. Doris continued working with Southern Bell until retiring in 1980, after which she worked in the office for Ed’s Plumbing and finished out her career at the Monroe County Tax Collectors office. In 2002, she moved to Gainesville to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her son Richard L. (Lydia) Roberts, four grandchildren Julie (Scott) Jacobs, Wendy Roberts, Bradley (Lisa) Roberts, and Brandon (Jessica) Roberts, 12 great-grandchildren Gabriella & Isabella Jacobs (Julie), Jimmy Jr, Trey, and Jaxon Haskins (Wendy), Michael and Noah Roberts (Bradley), Annabelle, Gideon, Abigail, Gavin, and Benjamin Roberts (Brandon) and one great-great-grandchild, Eli Haskins (Jimmy Jr). She is also survived by her siblings Bruce (Pat) Snodgrass, Chris (Mary) Nelson, Cora Lloyd, Linda Wilson and Karen Ross, in addition to a number of great nieces and nephews.
She loved, was loved greatly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.