Dorothy Clifford

Aug. 14, 1957 – May 15, 2021
Dorothy Ann Clifford (Dotti), 63, of Key West, Florida passed away peacefully to be with the Lord in hospice at Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Miami on May 15, 2021. She was the third daughter of James and Betty (Costlow) Clifford.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rebecca Wiedemer.
Dotti is survived by her sister, Linda Ketner of Murrieta, California, and Beth Simpson of Duncansville, Pennsylvania. She has three nephews, James Ketner, Kyle Simpson and Joshua Simpson and two nieces, Jennifer Sausman and Julie Criste.
She was a 1975 graduate of Altoona Area High School, where she was a majorette. In her early years, she attended and sang in her Methodist Church in Juniata, Altoona, Pennsylvania and sang publicly at numerous functions around her local area. She moved to Florida when she was 18.
She studied Hospitality Sales and Marketing at Florida Keys Community College and graduated in 1981. She has lived in the place she loved the most, Key West. Dotti belonged and participated in many organizations and was well-known in Key West. She was a happy soul, filled with passion, always positive and caring, and had a kind word for everyone. She will be missed dearly by her family and the many, many friends she had in Key West.
She will be cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life service held for her oceanside in Key West (particulars not available at this time).