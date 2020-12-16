Treasured mother, sister, daughter, and friend Dorthe Thure, age 45, passed away suddenly on Dec. 4, 2020.
Born in Køge, Denmark, Dorthe traveled widely and lived abroad in Italy, Spain and the United States.
She inherited her rich artistic sensibility from her father, the late Hans Erik Thure, who was head of the local art association in Køge, Denmark, where she grew up. She graduated from the internationally acclaimed Kolding School of Design, where she studied graphic and interior design with a focus on textiles, then built on that education at Copenhagen Technical College.
Coming to live in Old Town, Key West in 2012, she embodied the virtues of art and design. She was, in a friend’s words, “an aesthetic goddess.” She glowed from the inside out, creating a world where beauty flowed from her and orbited around her.
Professionally, she worked with Vipp, the famous Danish design company, as well as with close friends and local startups. She helped to develop brands, brochures, and web sites, along with storefront styling and private interior overhauls. Dorthe had great creative influence, designing the current logo and visual identity for The Studios of Key West.
She is survived by her mother, Gertrud Thure, and her beloved children, Kristian Thure Kearins and Naia Augusta Thure Kearins. Dorthe’s siblings, Frederik Thure and Karen Thure, cherish the memory of a sister who lit up any room with her grace. Dorthe was a dear and generous friend to so many around the world. She leaves them with the legacy of her humor, close attention, and warmth.
Her most important role in life was to be the best mother to her children. She filled their days, hearts, and home with love and laughter, endlessly proud of Kristian’s cooking and skate tricks, Naia’s art projects and imagination, and their compassion. They were the center of her world, and she worked to build a life for them that was full of beauty and grace.
In a vibrant life until the very end, she loved nature (especially Key West flora and swimming in the ocean at Fort Zachary Taylor beach), bicycle rides, good food, wine and music from Scandinavian pop to the American jazz that infused her childhood. Dorthe introduced joy to life’s smallest and most profound moments. Her strength, kindness, and clarity touched and shaped all who knew her.
There will be a private outdoor celebration of life in Key West on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8:30 a.m. E.T. All are welcome to view via live YouTube stream; see Dorthe Thure’s Facebook page for details. A memorial service in Denmark will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dorthe Thure Memorial Fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/dorthe).