Douglas William Finlay

Douglas William (Doug) Finlay Sr., 80, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Doug was born in Kearny, New Jersey, raised in Highlands, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Atlantic Highlands High School (1960) and the College of Insurance, Boston, Massachusetts (1962) and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1960-1968. He met his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Finlay nee Tobin, in Highlands where they were married in 1963. Doug and Mary Ann lived with their family for 35 years in Brick, New Jersey, where he ran his business, Finlay Financial, before moving to Key West, Florida in 2001.
Doug was happiest fishing or talking about fishing with his family and friends. He was a legend in the telling of fish tales both from New Jersey and in Key West. Doug became an avid cook and was instrumental in running a successful soup kitchen with his wife, Mary Ann, in Key West for the less fortunate. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. His circle of friends spanned the coasts of New Jersey and the Florida Keys.
Doug is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Finlay, Key West, sons Douglas Jr., and Edward (Amanda Patterson Finlay), sister Annette Bukowski, grandchildren Matthew (Elizabeth Mandovil Finlay), Meaghan, Alexander, Michael and Daniel, nieces and nephews William Layton Jr. (Laura), Ray Bukowski Jr. (Jennifer), Michelle Figueredo, Sally Stoneham (John) and a host of friends whom he considered family. Doug was preceded in death by parents Edward and Doris Finlay, sister Mary Layton and brothers-in-law William Layton and Raymond Bukowski.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 10, at St. Mary’s Basilica, Key West, at 9 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Finlay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
