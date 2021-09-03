Dr. Carl N Taylor D.D.S., age 87, of Ocala, Florida, passed to the Lord Almighty on Aug. 26, 2021.
Carl was an inspiration of love to his family. He showed kindness to all throughout his life.
Carl was born in Darlington, Pennsylvania. Carl married Lois Bricker in 1954, After graduation from the University of Pittsburgh Dental School, Carl practiced dentistry in Key West, Florida. In retirement, he and his wife, Lois, moved to Ocala and explored numerous destinations in their RV. Carl’s wife, Lois, passed away in 2011.
Carl married Wendy Mackay in January 2013. Carl and Wendy would spend summers in Canada and winters in Florida while they continued their RV adventures. They eventually chose Ocala as their full-time residence.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents Harry and Ethel; and siblings Kate and Ralph.
Carl is survived by his wife, Wendy; brothers Harry and Bob; sons Carl Jr. (Marie), Bruce (Laurie), John (Janice), and stepdaughter Dorothy; grandchildren Carl lll (Jenny), Andrea (Sam), Matthew, Christine (Justin), John Jr. (Samara), Christopher (Carley) and step-grandchildren Christopher (Melonie), Jonathan, Andrew; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s United Methodist Church of Cotton Plant, 12390 West Highway County Route 328, Ocala, Florida 34482. Family visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by visitation for friends and acquaintances to 2 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will start at 2 p.m., followed immediately by the burial and a brief graveside service.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to St. John’s United Methodist Church and/or Hospice of Marion County, Inc.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Robert’s Funeral Services of Ocala.
