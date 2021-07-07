Drew Edmund Smith

A loving, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
He was born June 5, 1946 in Allentown, New Jersey on his grandfather’s farm.
He attended Bordentown Military Institution and went on to serve his country as proud U.S. Marine.
Drew began his career in law enforcement with the Trenton Police Department in 1970 and retired from the Burlington County Prosecutors Office in 1995.
His passion for history and the outdoors lead him to the hobby of re-enacting, which he truly enjoyed and always looked forward to events.
In 2010, he moved to Key West and, as he would say, became a freshwater Conch once he married into the Acevedo clan.
I would like to thank Dr. N. Tingle, Dr. R. Rodriguez, Dr. R. Gambesio and Dr. R. Smith for the care they gave him.
“You are gone, but thank you for the things you left behind. ... In my head and in my heart.”