On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Edna Louise Day, loving wife and mother, went to her heavenly home at the age of 90.
Edna was born on Feb. 9, 1932, in Miami, Florida, to Charles and Etta Elwood. Edna spent most of her life in Key West, Florida. She graduated Key West High School, Class of 1950.
In 1951, she married Guy N. Miller, they had they sons. On Dec. 27, 1968, she married The Rev. John L. Day in Key West, and became a step-mom to his son. Edna and Rev. John Day, or, as known to their family, Mama and Papa, took to the streets of Key West sharing the gospel of Christ. Mama had a passion for Jesus and people. She was a long-time member of Key West Church of God.
Mama was known for her love of Jesus, family, friends, and her community. She was also known for her quick wit, infectious smile, hula skills, and for her kind and compassionate spirit. She would’ve literally given you the shoes off her feet. She blessed all as they left her by saying, “May the Good Lord be with you, and His angels among you.”
Mama’s final years were spent in Melbourne, Florida surrounded and cared for by her family. She loved well and was loved well.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Etta Elwood, her husband The Rev. John L. Day, and her step-son Johnny Day. She is survived by her three sons Robert G. Miller (Rene Miller), Dennis N. Miller (Helen Miller), and James M. Miller (Ann Miller), three granddaughters Tracie Ochs, Rebecca Brown and Katie Shouppe’, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held April 2, at 1 p.m. at 7250 Lake Andrews Drive, Melbourne. All are welcome. May the Good Lord be with you and His angels among you.
