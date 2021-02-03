Edward P. Cohen, MD

Sept. 28, 1932 — Jan. 27, 2021
Edward Philip Cohen, M.D., died Jan. 27, 2021, after unsuccessfully fighting COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Toba Cohen (née Gold) of Key West; by brother Martin Cohen (Deborra) of Oakland, California; by children Mark Cohen (Jane) of Atlanta, Lauren Small (Donald) of Baltimore, Jennifer Cohen (Steven Caudill) of Chicago, and Jonathan Cohen (Zeena Meurer) of New York; by grandchildren Adam Small of Washington, Sara Small of Chicago, Benjamin Small of Washington, Genna Cohen of Washington, Marissa Comart of New York, Ramona Myers-Cohen of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Thalia Myers-Cohen of Chicago, and Dandelion Cohen of New York; by great-grandchildren Samuel Small, Vera Small, and Sonia Small of Washington, and Julian Comart of New York. Dr. Cohen was predeceased by his brother Arthur Cohen of Los Angeles and his sister Thelma Altshuler of Miami.
Born in Caldwell, New Jersey to Rae Cohen (née Berke) and Harry Cohen, he grew up from the age of 7 in Miami, attended the University of Miami 1950-1953, and was awarded the Doctor of Medicine degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1957. Dr. Cohen lived most of his life in Chicago, residing in the Hyde Park-Kenwood neighborhood from 1967 to 2020. He previously resided in New Brunswick, New Jersey; Denver; Bethesda, Maryland; and St. Louis. Dr. and Mrs. Cohen owned their second home in Key West for 50 years, and moved there full-time in 2020.
Professionally a research scientist with a specialty in the immunology of cancer, Dr. Cohen was Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) from 1979 to the end of his life (emeritus since 2011); Director of the UIC Medical Science Training Program (M.D./PhD program) from 1993 to 2006, and Dean of the UIC School of Basic Medical Sciences from 1979 to 1981. Previously, he was Associate Professor and Professor of Microbiology and Medicine at University of Chicago 1969-1979; Associate Professor of Microbiology and Medicine at Rutgers Medical School 1965-1968; Assistant Professor, Instructor, and Fellow of Microbiology and Medicine at University of Colorado 1960-1965, Research Associate, National Institutes of Health 1958-1960, and Intern in Medicine at University of Chicago Hospitals, 1957-1958.
Over the course of his career, Dr. Cohen authored more than 300 articles, and was the inventor on four United States patents for cancer immunotherapy technologies. His dozens of students and trainees have established independent scientific careers across the country and around the world.
An avid sailor, Dr. Cohen raced offshore in Chicago five decades, and completed 45 Chicago-Mackinac races, finishing in every place from first to last. His eclectic interests ranged from training champion Golden Retriever dogs to cultivating prize-winning orchids in his backyard greenhouse. He was an annual subscriber to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera, and collected photorealist paintings. With his wife, Toba, he traveled the globe, from Antarctica, to the Galapagos Islands (where he retraced the steps of his hero, Charles Darwin), to Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand, China, and Korea.
Dr. Cohen said that his goal in life was to “leave tracks.” With his family, his students and the legions who benefited from his research, he certainly achieved his goal.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Congregation B’nai Zion in Key West (https://bnaizionkw.com/donations/).