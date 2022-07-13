Edwin Leo Castro

Retired Key West Fire Chief Edwin “Eddie” Castro passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus while surrounded by his family on July 1, 2022, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pat, his daughters Connie Adams (Dan), Susan Pons (Charlie), and Melinda Rodriguez (Brian), along with his grandchildren Amanda (Herschell Jr.), JP, Taryn, Jack, Chad (Jennifer) and Korey (Anissa), Samantha, and his great-grandchildren Alexandra, Reese, Riley, Tamiya, Hershell III, and Tony Jr., Avianna, Arinna and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leopoldo and Udelia Castro, his brother, Mario Castro, and his sister, Ondina Gomez.
Eddie was born in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 5, 1941. His family reunited with their extended family in Key West in 1950. From that time on, Eddie claimed Key West as his home. He graduated from Key West High School in 1959, and he married the love of his life, Patsy, on July 15, 1960. Together they raised three daughters and in doing so, Eddie became the original “Girl Dad” before hashtags were even invented! He drove cheerleaders, danced at Conchette Capers, and sold bleacher seats for the Key West High School Band. Those blessings continued with grandchildren and all of their friends, and he was lovingly known for providing afternoon homework sessions and carpools to be sure that everyone could participate in football, baseball, wrestling, cheerleading, piano and theater. He never missed a practice, game, concert, recital, open house, graduation, wedding or birth!
Second to his family, Eddie loved being a firefighter! He began his career in 1963 and became Chief of the department in 1985. He was the first Key West Fire Chief to be invited to the National Fire Academy, where he earned his degree, and later was invited to become a visiting instructor. His legacy includes working to upgrade the department’s facilities, equipment and training for firefighters, assuming the ambulance service (with only five hours notice) and implemented the requirements for the Key West Fire Department to help earn a national rating of “1” — which put KWFD in a class of only seven departments in the State of Florida. After retiring from the city in 1995, he became the Monroe County Fire Chief. During his four years of service, he was able to work with the Monroe County Commission to secure property to be used as a local Fire Academy. The firefighters were like family to him, and he loved them dearly. In his retirement, Eddie enjoyed traveling with Pat, seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren pursue their passions, and volunteering at the Key West Firehouse Museum. It was the perfect opportunity for him to tell stories of the city and the department that he loved so much.
Services will include a viewing at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home on Friday, July 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral at Fifth Street Baptist Church on Saturday, July 16, at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at the Key West Firehouse Museum after a small graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Key West Firehouse Museum or Fifth Street Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the physicians who helped Eddie throughout the years and Amedisys Hospice. Special thanks to Nurse Robin, truly an angel sent from above, for the months of care, encouragement, and untold blessings as she cared for Eddie and the whole family.