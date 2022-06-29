Elaine Rochelle Brodey Caplan

Elaine Brodey Caplan (born Elaine Rochelle Brodey), 85, of Big Pine Key, Florida, lived a full and beautiful life that was drawn to a close on June 19, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Stuart, her loving daughters Sheila (John Sheffield) Reinken and Martha (James) Andrews, grandchildren Ruth (Stuart) Lindberg, Schuyler Reinken, Eve Andrews, Mary Andrews and Dinah Andrews, and great-granddaughter Edna Brodey Lindberg.
Elaine was an avid reader, with books by her favorite authors lining the living room walls. She loved walking and having dinners with her husband and friends in Key West. She worked at Broward College for 34 years and retired as Associate Dean. Elaine spoke French so well that she was mistaken for a native French speaker when visiting France.
She will always be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, her extremely high intelligence, her dignified beauty and grace, and for her beautiful smile. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elaine Caplan to Friends of WLRN at http://www.wlrn.org or plant a tree through http://www.garypanochfunerals.com. A graveside service will be held in her honor Wednesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida.
