Elba Margarita Ramirez

Ramirez

Elba Margarita Ramirez, born Sept. 29, 1962, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. She is now in the arms of Our Loving Lord and our Papi and Mami.

My sister fought a long, hard battle with diabetes and kidney disease, but her body just could not fight anymore. We have peace knowing that she is no longer suffering or in pain.

