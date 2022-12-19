Elba Margarita Ramirez, born Sept. 29, 1962, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. She is now in the arms of Our Loving Lord and our Papi and Mami.
My sister fought a long, hard battle with diabetes and kidney disease, but her body just could not fight anymore. We have peace knowing that she is no longer suffering or in pain.
Those who knew her know that she dedicated her life to her family. Her children and especially her grandchildren were her life and she gave her all to them.
She is leaving behind a huge void in the lives of her family and friends, and we are going to miss her like crazy. The baseball and football fields will not ever be the same without her screaming and yelling.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Luis Monzon and Emelina Monzon. She is survived by her life-long partner, Ignacio Gonzalez, children Cristie Ramirez and Frank Luis Ramirez, and her grandchildren Erick Valenzuela, Jaiden Stehly and Devin Stehly.
Her services will be held at Castillo and Thurston Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from noon to 3 p.m., with church services to follow at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea
Rest In peace, my sister! Give Mami and Papi a huge hug for me and tell them I love them. Submitted by sister Mercy Ramirez.
