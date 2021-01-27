Eleanor I. Barker

Eleanor Isabelle “Miss Ellie” Barker passed away suddenly on Jan. 12, 2021, at the age of 74.
She is survived by her sister Eloise Pratt and brother-in-law Chuck Pratt. She is survived as well by nieces Arlene (Denis) Seiglie and Wendy (Steven) Willoughby; and by grand-nephew Denis (Casey) Charles and grand-niece Stephanie (Lt. Commander Dan) Haine,s as well as their children Charlie and Connor. She also leaves behind many cousins, friends and colleagues who loved her.
A beloved member of the Key West Police Department administrative staff since 1990, Miss Ellie was truly loved in the community. She was warm and generous and always had a good story to tell. According to her sister Eloise, she’d give you the shirt off her back, but don’t ever cross her! She was a huge supporter of Toys 4 Tots and a generous blood donor.
The daughter of the now deceased Edith and Staff Sgt. Charles Barker, she grew up in Key West. She owned a popular liquor store and worked for the Monroe County Tax Assessor before she came to the police department.
Miss Ellie’s signature was her love of the color purple. Eloise recalls the time Ellie, as a young girl, remodeled their shared bedroom in the color: walls, curtains, everything purple! But Miss Ellie’s true signature was her kind and giving heart. She never missed an opportunity to offer help in any way needed. She reached out constantly to friends and family to see if she could be of service. She was always concerned about the well-being of others, reaching out with phone calls, or just making the rounds in the office to check in with everyone. She always made a point of accompanying friends who were undergoing cancer treatment or needed a companion for a doctor’s visit. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Key West Police Love Fund.