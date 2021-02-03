Eleanore Boza Green, 86, formerly of Key West, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Asheville, North Carolina.

Mrs. Green was born July 26, 1934, in Key West where she lived and worked as a barber until moving to Asheville 25 years ago. She was the daughter of the late William F. and Edith Higgs Bruner.

Surviving are her daughter, Lori Boza Harvest (Jim); sons, Steve Boza (Cindy Shelton) and Tom Boza (Cherette) and two grandsons, Jimmy Larkin (Elaine) and Matthew Boza.

The online register is available at http://www.GroceFuneralHome.com.

