Eliane Deleon

Eliane (Frenchy) Deleon passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 21, 2023, at the age of 79 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
She was born in La-Chaux-de Fonds, Switzerland in 1943 to parents Greta and Roger Stahli. When she was 16 years old, she moved to Miami Beach with her mother searching for sunshine and a new life in America. She moved to New York with her beach friends who were working on the movie “West Side Story.” When her mother bought property in Big Coppitt Key, she left New York City for Key West, where she settled, married and started a family.
In 1965, she became known as Frenchy because of her accent. Frenchy was a well-known bartender at some of Key West’s local hot spots like The White Inn, Big Daddy’s, The Inner Circle Lounge and Copacabana, Memory Lane and The Lobby Bar in her 40 years of serving tourists and locals alike. Frenchy retired to Port St. Lucie, but will always call Key West her home with all its memories of a wonderful life.
Eliane was preceded in death by her parents, Greta and Roger, and her niece Althea Chetelat. She is survived by her sons Roel Deleon and Ron Brehmer, her sister Jacqueline Saidi, niece Sarah Meyer and many cousins and their families. Eliane was always so happy, no matter how challenging life could become. She was a devoted, loving and supportive mother. She enjoyed spending her days at the beach with her son relaxing, and in the evenings working and socializing with her friends, catching up on the island’s gossip.
Some of her last words were “Tell everyone I love them and thank them for being part of my life and enjoy!”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to have a wonderful experience to celebrate her life. She will be dearly missed. Eliane’s ashes will be spread in Key West and Switzerland at a later date.
