Eliane Deleon

Deleon

Eliane (Frenchy) Deleon passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 21, 2023, at the age of 79 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

She was born in La-Chaux-de Fonds, Switzerland in 1943 to parents Greta and Roger Stahli. When she was 16 years old, she moved to Miami Beach with her mother searching for sunshine and a new life in America. She moved to New York with her beach friends who were working on the movie “West Side Story.” When her mother bought property in Big Coppitt Key, she left New York City for Key West, where she settled, married and started a family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.