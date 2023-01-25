Eliseo Pombo

Pombo

Eliseo Pombo Jr., 81, of Summerland Key, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his daughter’s home in Rye on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with family at his side.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1941 in Güines, Cuba, a son of the late Eliseo and Asuncion (Valdez) Pombo. Raised in Havana, Cuba until emigrating to the United States in 1960 at the age of 18 with his younger brother, a $500 travelers check and the clothes he was wearing, he was a living embodiment of the American Dream.

