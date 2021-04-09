On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Elizabeth Ann King, 70, of Bonita Springs, died at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice. She was born Jan. 3, 1951, in Middletown, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Charles King Sr. and Thelma Strausholm King.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Old Lime High School. She attended nursing school and then earned her nurse practitioners license. She worked for the State of Florida for 18 years as a nurse. Elizabeth was also a visiting nurse, hospice nurse and worked as a nurse practitioner for the Juvenile Detention Center in Key West. Besides nursing, she loved to cook, travel and spend time around the water.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Mark A. Burkemper; brothers Charles King, Jr. and David King; sisters Jane Buttoner and Mary King. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother John King.
No services are scheduled at this time.
