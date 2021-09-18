Elizabeth Estrada Cottar was born in Cuba on Nov. 8, 1961, to Ermina Torres and Oriol Jose Estrada. The family later moved to Key West, where she eventually graduated from Key West High School, was married to David Cottar and raised three children: David Jr., Alisha, and Tyler.
Elizabeth, better known as Ellie, worked in several capacities for the Monroe County Clerk of Court and most recently as a paraprofessional at Key West High School, where she was loved and respected by teachers and students alike. Family was the most important thing to her, so she spent the last few years as a caretaker for her grandchildren in both Key West and Tampa.
Ellie is survived by her mother Ermina Torres, sons David Cottar Jr. (Liz Manaher) and Tyler Cottar, daughter Alisha Lynn Criswell (Tag Criswell), grandchildren Bronson Campo, Sutton Cottar, Elliot Cottar, Alyssa Criswell, Alina Criswell, and Clayton Criswell, sisters Elena Dominguez (Murphy), Tania Estrada Ferrand, and brother Hiscly Torres (Amanda Govaere), nieces and nephews Demi and Dylan Dominguez, Kelsey Eckerson, Declan and Riley Torres and several aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved her dearly.
Ellie was a loving mother, daughter, aunt, sister and grandmother. She loved life and it truly showed. She spent many hours supporting her children and grandchildren at the Little League fields, enjoying boating and rooting for the Miami Hurricanes. She will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, her generosity and her unwavering devotion to her family. The outpouring of love shown to her family has been a true testament to just how much she meant to this community. Ellie will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held in November.
A Celebration of Life will be held in November.
