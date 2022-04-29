Eloy Angel Rodriguez, Sr., age 85, died peacefully on March 24, 2022, while holding the hand of his wife, Charla, in Greenville, South Carolina.
Eloy was extremely proud of his family and his hometown of Key West, Florida.
He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Charla McLauchlin Rodriguez, two daughters, Angela (Steven) Sawyer of Greenville, and Candi Rodriguez (LA). Eloy was very fond of his sister-in-law, Patti McLauchlin, whom he lovingly called “The General Manager.” He needed all the help that he could get to manage Charla and keep the girls in line.
Eloy is also survived by his two sons, Timmy Rodriguez (Kim) of Key West, and Johnny Rodriguez (Sheena), of Orlando, Florida. Eloy is predeceased by his son, Eloy Angel “Roddy” Rodriguez Jr., who was killed in Operation Desert Storm.
Eloy also leaves behind his older brother, Arcadio Rodriguez (Jean), and sister, Marta Alfonso (Gus). The family takes great comfort knowing that Eloy is reunited with his son, both parents and brother Nilo Rodriguez (Kathy) in Heaven.
Eloy was truly a character, a smooth talker and someone who loved to tell a good story. He was famously animated, opinionated and short-tempered. He will proudly pass down those traits to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Eloy spent more than 25 years working for the Key West Housing Authority. He loved the people he worked with and the residents.
His love of baseball carried him through life. He cherished his glory days at Wicker Field. He loved to reminisce about his teammates and winning state championships. Eloy would be pleased to know, that to the best of our knowledge, he still holds the KWHS record for the most triples in a season. When Eloy played minor league baseball for the Baltimore Orioles, Tommy Lasorda told him that he had the arm of a major league … just not the size.
What he lacked in height, Eloy overcompensated for with charisma, charm and a fedora. He was a man of principle: trustworthy, reliable and dependable. He taught his children to know the difference between right and wrong.
After retiring, Eloy discovered “something an old man could be good at.” At 74, he started taking golf lessons. Before long, he had two holes-in-one. He called himself the “best-dressed worst golf player.” He made many wonderful memories and new friendships at the Key West Golf Club.
Eloy would be the first to tell you there is nothing better than Key West. Usually, in less than three sentences, he could introduce Key West into any conversation. He loved it when people in South Carolina called him Mr. Key West. He was an ambassador for his hometown, even in the hospital, in his final days.
A loving friend to many, a treasure to his family and a Key West aficionado, Eloy will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at Fifth Street Baptist church in Key West, with family visitation starting at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Eloy “Rod” Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship fund via check made out to KWHS with “Eloy Rodriguez Scholarship” in the memo line.