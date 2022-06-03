Elsie Margaret (Pedersen) Hamilton

Elsie M. Hamilton passed away quietly at her home on May 14, 2022, surrounded by family and with her dear caregiver of many years, Belkis Exposito.
She was born Elsie Margaret Pedersen to her Norwegian immigrant parents in Star City, Saskatchewan, Canada on Feb. 18, 1925. After completing her education, Elsie taught school in rural Saskatchewan before marrying Boyd N. Hamilton on June 25, 1947. Elsie and Boyd moved to Key West in 1949 and Elsie was awarded the title of “Queen of the Island” by the Key West Chamber of Commerce in 1950.
In addition to raising their five children, Elsie was very active in Grace Lutheran Church and School, the Dorcas Society and the Orchid Club. Elsie and Boyd established Boyd’s Campground on Stock Island in 1963. Not only would they work together all day to develop the park, Elsie and Boyd would take turns sleeping on the couch in case there was a late check-in. They were truly partners in business and in life.
In addition to spending many summers in Canada, Elsie and Boyd traveled extensively, visiting all of the states and provinces in North America, and all of the continents other than Antarctica. Always up for an adventure, in 1961, Elsie rode on the back of a Vespa Scooter as she and Boyd traveled from Key West, around the Gulf of Mexico, to the Panama Canal. In hopes it would keep out the snakes, Elsie would place a rope around the tent in which they slept. Elsie truly lived by the rule that if you don’t have anything nice to say, you don’t say anything at all.
Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Boyd N. Hamilton, her pride and joy was always her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elsie is survived by her children, Fern M. Roberson, Andy B. Hamilton, Lynn H. Jones (Robert), Henry B. Hamilton (Jane) and Daniel H. Hamilton (Mary); grandchildren Wendy Harris (Dillon), Jeffry Roberson, Lisa Jones, Wesley Jones (Tonya), Lori Jones, Shaun Hamilton (Sophie), Justin Hamilton, Spencer Hamilton, Samantha Hamilton, Sydney Hamilton and Myles Hamilton; great-grandchildren Evelyn Harris, Tristan Maltin Jones, Madden Jones, Finley Jones, Blake Jones, Sutton Hamilton and Scout Hamilton.
A Celebration of Elsie’s life will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave., Key West. A remembrance reception will immediately follow the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.