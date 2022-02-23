Oct. 27, 1938 — Feb. 17, 2022
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Emelina Monzon passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Emelina was a very strong courageous independent woman. She left Cuba alone, fleeing communism to come to the United States. She left her country, her family and her love, Luis. She came in search of a better life and future, not only for herself but in hopes of finding a better future for her family she had left in Cuba.
Not long after arriving to the United States she was reunited with the love of her life, Luis. He couldn’t bear to be without her, and he too left behind his family and country to join his Emelina. Together and through life’s struggles, they built a family and a home in Key West, Florida.
Emelina lived a quiet life and was devoted to her family and was known to everyone as the best cook in town. Although she lived a quiet life as a wife and mother, she once again had the opportunity to show everyone she was a force to be reckoned with. In 1980, she boarded a fishing boat and left for Mariel, Cuba. Not knowing what to expect, she braved crossing the Florida Straits with hopes of bringing her family to the United States. There she remained for over a month, not knowing if she would ever see her family again.
But in the end, she succeeded in bringing her parents, her brother and his family and other members of her family. What she set out to do all those years ago when she stepped foot in America as a young woman, alone and afraid, she had accomplished.
If it had not been for her courage many of us would not have the life we have now. A life of freedom and opportunities. Emelina returned to her quiet life in Key West. There she lived out the rest of her years with her beloved husband until the Lord took him home. She endured the heartache of losing her beloved husband, the loss of her parents and brother and many friends in the years to come.
She faced many health issues of her own and fought like the brave woman she was until the Lord called her home. Emelina is preceded in death by her father, Isidoro, her mother, Concepcion and brother Manolo. She leaves behind two daughters, Elba Ramirez (Ignacio), Mercy Ramirez (Juan Carlos), four grandchildren, Cristie (Jorge), Frankie, Alina and Sabrina, as well as three great-grandchildren, Erick, Jaiden and Devin.
She will be sorely missed by her family. She was loved beyond words and the lives of her family will never be the same without her. May she rest in eternal peace alongside her love, Luis. Together again for all eternity.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. Burial in the Key West City Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West.