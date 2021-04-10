Emil Charles Ourednik, husband of Shelley Bregman, long-known in the Key West and Keys boating community, died Friday, April 2, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach after a months-long battle with cancer.
Emil Ourednik and his wife, Shelley Bregman, lived in Key West first from 1979 to the 1990s. They then lived on a houseboat on Little Torch Key for 17 years, returning to Key West in about 2006. Ourednik was a commercial shrimper and a sailor, a motorcycle repair man for BSA, Norton and Triumph, who closed his shop in Chicago and sailed down the Mississippi River with Shelley on a 40-foot trimaran he himself built. In the Key West area, after his shrimping career and a motorcycle accident, he became a regular on Stock Island, working at a pawn shop/bicycle repair shop.
Emil bought his first shrimp boat at auction, a sunken boat, “The Captain McGuinn,” near the Turtle Kraals in Key West Bight. He restored the boat and learned that craft from an old shrimper. He and his wife shrimped in the Keys in the 1980s, docking near the Half Shell Raw Bar, and then moved their shrimping efforts to Stock Island in the later 1980s. In between helping people, Emil, known as a “really caring man,” also bought at another auction a racing sailboat, and headed into a second waterborne career. His whole life changed in 2011 when on the way home while riding his big Honda Gold Wing, he was rear-ended in an accident on Cudjoe Key and severely injured.
Emil C. Ourednik has two sons, with family by them, and two sisters, Mary Rocco and Dell Ourednik, both of Chicago. His sons and their children are: son Wade Ourednik, with granddaughter Cynthia Marie Ourednik, and their three great-grandchildren, Anjelina, Ethan, and Christopher Tran Tapia, and grandson Charles Edwin Ourednik, who has two sons — his great-grandsons, Damian and Noah Ourednik; and son John Ourednik. All are residents of Chicago.
No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a future time. Cremation will be followed with interment in the Bregman family plot in Key West City Cemetery. His wife, Shelley, asked that instead of flowers or other tangible remembrance, people “should remember what a wonderful man he was, an amazing man and husband who always helped others.”