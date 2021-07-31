Erik Einar Casper passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the age of 63.
Erik, a Florida native, was born April 25, 1958. He grew up on Key Biscayne, attended and graduated from Coral Gables High School. He was greatly drawn to computers and worked on them whenever he had a chance.
He was employed by NOAA in their computer department when he was still in high school. Whenever he had a spare moment in high school, he would be found working in the computer lab.
Shortly after graduation, the adventure that changed him unfolded. He and two friends found a schooner named Stargate, a ship that had been discovered wrecked on an African beach.
They restored the wreck, restored its historical title, “Stargate,” and plotted their maiden voyage: a sail to Boston to participate in a historical Tall Ships celebration in Boston Harbor.
When Stargate, their ship, set sail the first night, they experienced a raging storm at sea. Erik found himself high on the mast, swaying perilously, tending to the sails. He never forgot the terror of that night. They successfully reached Boston and joyously participated in the memorable festivities.
Erik is survived by his mother, Evelyn Casper, sister Corinne Brown (Willard), nephew Christopher Brown (Christiana) and their two sons, Garrett and Isaac, and longtime special friend Lori Dick. He was predeceased by his father, Norman Louis Casper.
A celebration of Erik’s Life will be held in Key West at Unity of the Keys Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug, 7, with Rev. Daybree Thoms officiating.
The family requests that in place of flowers, donations be made to Unity of the Keys.
