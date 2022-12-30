Ernest Frederick (Fred) Wuest Jr. passed away July 26, 2022, at his home in Key Colony Beach, Florida at the age of 79.
Fred was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, attending Cheltenham High School, then Catawba College, before graduating from Penn State University, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. Upon graduation, he returned to Philadelphia where he married Claire Schock in 1965.
Fred was a sales executive with Schlegel Corporation before relocating to Annapolis, Maryland to start a window manufacturing business in 1980. This company is now Thompson Creek Window Company, which is owned and operated by his two sons, Rick and Brian Wuest.
Fred was an avid boater, fisherman and private pilot, which led him to a passion for the island lifestyle. Upon retirement, he relocated from Annapolis to the Florida Keys and enjoyed regularly exploring the Bahamas in his plane.
He loved music, photography, flying, boating and pulling pranks on his family and friends.
Fred is pre-deceased by his wife Claire (2001) and survived by his sons Rick Wuest (Vicki), Brian Wuest (Melissa) and grandchildren (Jake and Liam).
Please join us for a memorial toast on Sunset Beach in Key Colony Beach, on Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.
