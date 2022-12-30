Ernest (Fred) Frederick Wuest

Wuest

Ernest Frederick (Fred) Wuest Jr. passed away July 26, 2022, at his home in Key Colony Beach, Florida at the age of 79.

Fred was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, attending Cheltenham High School, then Catawba College, before graduating from Penn State University, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. Upon graduation, he returned to Philadelphia where he married Claire Schock in 1965.

