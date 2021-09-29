Ernestina Morales, 62, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lower Keys Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 7, 1958, at Caibarien Las Villa, Cuba, to the late Arsenio and Laudelina Morales.
She is preceded in death by her parent, Arsenion and Laudelina Morale,s and brother Eusebio Morales. She is survived by her son Peter (Tania) Ortiz and daughters Milagros (Eric) Gartenmayer, Christina Ortiz and April (Vashon) Watson. Brothers Arsenio Chenito Morales, Jose Morales, Mario Morales, Juan Morales, Guillermo (Sara) Morales Sr., Alberto Morales, Rigoberto Morales and sisters Marta Hernandez, Mirta Morales, Francisca Fernandez and Ada Morales. Grandkids Priscilla Gartenmayer (Joel), Peter (Kaylin) Ortiz III, Eric Gartenmayer, Erica Geartner, Camren Watson, Justin Gartenmayer, TinaLanaya Watson, Paris Ortiz, Te’Von Watson, Zaria Watson, Chace Gaertner, Tenille Ortiz, Vashon Watson Jr. and Valesha Watson. Great-Grand kids, Peter Ortiz IV and Kaia Ortiz and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernestina, to many known as Mama Tina, will be remembered first and foremost for her love and devotion to her family and kids. She will be remembered for her love, kindness, selflessness, and being the best mother we could ever ask for! She took pride in all she did. She was a hard worker, a good friend, an amazing sister, an incredible mother and a beautiful person inside and out. Anyone who had the privilege to have known her would know this all to be true!
We would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the condolences, love and prayers. It touches our hearts to know how much she meant to so many people. Thank you and God Bless!
Funeral services will be held at Dean Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 then followed by services at St. Mary’s Church, 1010 Windsor Lane, and Key West City Cemetery immediately followed by a Celebration of life at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St.
