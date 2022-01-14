Esther Marie Canfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. She was born Nov. 26, 1924, in Barnard, Kansas to Orville M. Tatum and Ora Leone (Spencer) Tatum, who preceded her in death.
Esther married Henry Roy Canfield on May 18, 1945 at Union Congregational Church in LaJolla, California. They made their home in Key West, Florida and he preceded her in death on March 17, 1997. Mrs. Canfield had two sons, Dr. Warren Roy Canfield and Paul D. Canfield, who preceded her in death. She is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews — Penny Alfirov, Kim Tatum, Tammy Tolbert, Janice Yocum, Mark Tatum and Myles Tatum.
Esther taught Sunday School and served in many ministries at First Baptist Church and Fifth Street Baptist church in Key West for more than 50 years. She led visitation programs, nursing home ministries, and mission ministries in the Keys throughout her life. She fervently believed in sharing the gospel of Jesus and was always available, kindhearted, caring, genuine and meek. She weekly would visit members of her Sunday School class, Bayshore Manor and the nursing home faithfully. She was very devoted and led the lady’s ministry, TNT – Tried and True — for decades. They sewed shawls and lap blankets to give those in the nursing home. They also made dolls to give to the children, locally at Vacation Bible School and overseas. Esther was Tried in her faith and True to Jesus her Savior as she enthusiastically served whenever and wherever needed. She supported and was involved with the youth ministries, VBS and all the mission programs. She will be missed in the hearts of many.
The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church, with Vaugh Sommers officiating. Burial will follow in the Key West City Cemetery with a reception to follow at Fifth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Esther Canfield’s life.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorial gifts may be made in her name to Fifth Street Baptist Church.
Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. will oversee the arrangements.
We would like to thank the church family, friends, caregivers, and medical professionals that were dedicated in caring for Esther and became part of the family.
