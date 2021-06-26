Eugene W. Rouan, 71, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on May 19, 2021. He was born on Sept. 30, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Eugene W. Rouan Sr. and Pauline Louise Erisky Rouan, who both precede him in death.
Eugene is also preceded in death by his sisters Susan Boros and Nancy Ann Rouan, a brother-in-law, Joseph Merolillo, a nephew, Kenny Boros and a niece, Amanda Marie Ferraro.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann Rouan, his daughter, Kristy (Chris) Duck, sisters Carol (Dane) Carder, Marge (Terry) Fagan, Mary Lou (Daniel) Watson, Paula Rouan and Catherine Merolillo, brothers Richard (Deborah) Rouan, Tom Rouan, Robert (Andrea) Rouan and Ken Boros, a grandson, Tyler Duck, a stepson; James Cooper, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Eugene graduated in 1967 from Rayen High School. He then attended mechanical drawing school and attended broadcasting school, which became his career. His first radio job was at WGFT Radio Station as a DJ “Gene Laid Back.” His passion for radio took him to the Florida Keys, Big Pine Key, where he worked for the station WWUS 104.7 radio as DJ Gene Michaels and took on many other talented roles for the station.
He had tremendous passion and community involvement for the Keys. He became a ham radio operator to be a voice for the Keys during natural disasters, when they would have no power for days or weeks at a time. He also provided a lot of dedication, support and time to Habitat for Humanity.
Eugene was passionate about sports, especially golf. He loved baseball, more specifically, the Cleveland Indians and the Tampa Bay Rays. He really enjoyed watching his grandson Tyler play baseball. He loved music and cars as well. He will be truly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
There will be a memorial service will be held for Eugene on Sept. 25, 2021 at Crystal Beach Community church (625 Crystal Beach Ave. Crystal Beach, FL, 34681) at 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at Marilyn Pines Condominium Clubhouse (2060 Marilyn St., Clearwater, FL 33765).
In lieu of flowers, they may be sent to the church day of service.