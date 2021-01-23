Evaristo Morales, also affectionately known as “Everett,” died peacefully, with his family by his side on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in Sugarloaf Key at the age of 81. Everett, a proud father, grandfather, brother, uncle and loyal friend, will always be remembered for his big heart and gentle soul. His caring, sweet nature and infectious smile will be missed by his family, friends and co-workers that he touched over the years.
Originally from Acapulco, Everett first came to Key West in 1968. He fell in love with the Florida Keys and ended up calling Key West his home for 52 years.
One of his first jobs in Key West was at Carlos Food Center, where he successfully persuaded the store manager to add Mexican food products to the store’s offerings.
This included cilantro, jalapenos and tortillas, Mexican staples, which at that time could not be found in the keys, but only in Homestead on the mainland.
As a young, talented musician and singer, he joined the Buddy Chavez Combo in the 1970s, where he soon became very popular throughout Key West.
In 1981 he produced and recorded a single with the two songs “Dime Si Eres Feliz,” written and sung by Evaristo Morales, and “Ahora Que Soy Libre,” written by Juan Marrero and Juan Eduardo, sung by Evaristo Morales. He also recorded an LP album.
In the 1980s he owned a butcher shop on Stock Island where he’d use his shop’s leftover meat to make meals that he would serve to the homeless; the recipients fondly called him “Pappa.” Everett was an exceptional cook and enjoyed entertaining his family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening and learning new languages; over the years he learned to speak French, Italian and Portuguese, all self-taught.
He worked for the Salvation Army in Key West, where many people in the community came to know and love him. He worked there for 20 years, retiring upon his 80th birthday.
Everett was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Consuelo Morales and his father, Rafael Morales. He will always be lovingly remembered by his son Tony, his daughter Cinthia, Son-in-law Tom, his granddaughter Isabella, his sister Angela Morales, his niece Nadia Crooker and great niece and nephew Erica and Wade.
There are no services planned at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to your favorite charity.
Please consider sharing a fond memory of him on this site, for his family.