The Rev. Emeritus Evelyn Virginia (Faulkner) Casper met her death on May 2, 2022, at her home on Big Pine Key, Florida, surrounded by her family and friends. She was the founder of the Key West church, Unity of the Keys, in 1984 and served there until 2000. During her tenure, the church grew from a storefront church with a handful of attendees to its own beautiful church on Flagler Avenue with a thriving congregation.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1923 to Dewey and Hazel Gillam Faulkner. She attended high school in Fort Wayne, college in Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, where she received her bachelor’s degree cum laude. She married and moved to Miami, Florida. She and her husband resided on Key Biscayne for 30 years. She received her master’s degree from Florida International University in 1978 and completed her seminary training at Unity Worldwide Ministries in Lee’s Summitt, Missouri in 1988.
In addition to Unity of the Keys, The Rev. Casper also founded Unity Church of Marathon, in Marathon, Florida.
In Miami, Evelyn worked at the Miami Beach Public Library, where she served as the area’s first bookmobile librarian. She later taught at the Key Biscayne Community Church Preschool. She worked for the Miami-Dade Public School District, serving as a Reading Resource teacher for 10 years before moving to the Florida Keys.
The Rev. Casper was predeceased by her parents and her son, Erik Einar Casper.
She is survived by her daughter, Corinne Casper Brown, and son-in-law, Will Brown, grandson, Christopher Brown and his wife, Christiana Brown and great-grandchildren Garrett Brown, Isaac Brown and Will Brown Allison. Her sister, LaVerne Hiatt, nephews Jeff Hiatt and his wife, Jane Hiatt, Greg Hiatt, Pat Hiatt, Chris Hiatt and niece Kitty Green and her husband, James Green, also survive her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., Key West, on Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m.
