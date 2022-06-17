Everett Ramon Rivas Jr., 88, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away June 1, 2022, in Ocala, Florida.
Everett was born in Key West, Florida, on Dec. 28, 1933, to Everett Ramon Rivas Sr. and Doris Cruz Rivas. He went to Key West High School, graduating in 1951. After graduation, Everett enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan, serving in the Korean Conflict as a flight engineer. This is where Everett gained his love of flying, later obtaining his pilot’s license.
When Everett returned to Key West after serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy. He worked many shifts as a partner of his father, Everett Rivas Sr.
Everett later worked as an electrician before he began his 31-year career as a civilian planner and estimator for the U.S. Navy at the Boca Chica Naval Air Station in Key West.
Everett is survived by his children, R. Scott (Tamara) Rivas and Cheryl (Scott) Atwood, as well as five grandchildren, Jennifer (Joseph) Fridinger, Brent Everett (Jessica Friedman, Fiancé) Rivas, Ryan (Lisa) Rivas, Caitlin Walker, and Noah Walker, a great-grandson, Mason Everett Ballard, and one, soon to arrive, great-granddaughter, Leah Marie Rivas; also, many cousins and friends who became close family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Ramon Rivas Sr. and Doris Cruz Rivas, wife, Rebecca Sue Rivas, and infant daughter Sue Rivas.
Visitation will be held at the Roberts Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave., Ocala on Friday, June 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Roberts Downtown Chapel on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pastor Brian Till of the Church of Hope will be officiating. Burial will follow at Good Sheppard Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th St., Ocala.
Memorial donations may be made to Marion County Humane Society.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Brentwood at Fore Ranch, Hospice of Marion County and Dr. Nasirul Huq.
