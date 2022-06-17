Federico Baturi Guieb Jr., 89, passed June 13, 2022, in Key West, Florida. Federico was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
He served more than two decades in the U.S. Navy, retiring April 19, 1975, then served as a cook at the famous Hukilau Chinese and Polynesian Restaurant for many years.
Federico is survived by his wife, Marguerite Dolores Perez Guieb, sons Freddie Guieb, Bob (Monica) Guieb, John (Catherine) Guieb and Federico Jr. (Esther) Guieb. He also leaves behind a number of grandchildren and great-grandchilden who will forever love and miss him.
A service will be held at Dean Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., on Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m., with a graveside ceremony directly after the service. A family gathering with be held at 1010 16th Terrace, Key West, immediately afterward.
You’ll always be loved and remembered. Your voice and your smile will always be with us.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.