Ferdinand J. (“Fritz”) Zivic died at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, Florida, on March 18, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a resident of Key West.
Fritz was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 11, 1933, to Welterweight Champion Fritzie Zivic and Helen Stokan Zivic. He was raised in Pittsburgh and was graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps in Germany, where he bought wine for the Officers’ Clubs in Europe. Wine would remain one of his life’s passions, and he enjoyed a significant collection of fine wines, which complimented his work in the restaurant industry. In Europe, he developed a taste for fine cigars, another lifelong interest.
He began his business career with the Armstrong Cork Company in Chicago and moved to Connecticut,where he established the Black Dog Tavern in Canton, and grew the chain to 11 restaurants in three states.
In the late 1970s, he moved to New York, again to work in the floor-covering business, and while searching for an apartment, he bought a bar — Peter’s Bar in the east 80s. It was a small neighborhood joint with a diverse clientele. Fritz loved New York and became a fixture in the neighborhood. He retained his presence in New York when he returned to Connecticut to open Toll Gate Hill Inn and Restaurant in Litchfield. He retired to Key West, where he had many friends and work colleagues. He always loved hot dogs, and pitched a franchise idea, the last of which was Irv’s Dogs, named after his American Bull Terrier, Irving, whom he adored.
He is survived by his children, Sarah of Colorada, Jeffrey (Reka) of Florida, Melissa (Jon Urban) and their daughters Jessica and Whitney, and eight great-grandchildren of Colorado, his sister Janis and her daughter Jessica of California, his niece Jennifer and nephew Fritz, and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Charles and his daughter, Charlotte.
His family and friends will remember him as enjoying boundless energy, and that he worked throughout his life. He was gregarious and fun, frequently enjoying a martini and a cigar, recounting tales of his many creative exploits.