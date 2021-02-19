Fermin Antonio Careaga passed away on Feb. 14, 2021 at the Lower Keys Medical Center surrounded by his loving children. He was born Oct. 11, 1943 in Havana, Cuba to the late Jose and Haydee Careaga.
“Tony,” as he was affectionately known to by his loyal patrons, was the owner of the Riviera Sandwich shop in Habana Plaza for more than 15 years were he served delicious coffee and sandwiches. Tony enjoyed his time at the window serving his customers with a warm greeting and a smile.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Joseph A. Careaga; brother Vicente Careaga and daughter-in-law Juana Cuellar Careaga. Suriving is his wife, Doris Medeck Careaga; sister Obdulia Gonzalez; Son Thomas Careaga and wife Lisa; son Adam Careaga Sr.; daughter Stefanie Bonner and husband Ainsley; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Furthermore, we would like to thank Ms. Maria Chavez for all of the wonderful care and love given to our father during this difficult time. There will be a private graveside service held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of his life will be determined at a later date.