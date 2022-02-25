Flora Celia Vega passed away Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 91.
Flora graduated from Key West High School in 1948 and attended beauty school. She owned and operated her own hair salon for 16 years, then worked at the Monroe County School Board Finance Department for 25 years, where she made many lifelong friends.
Flora was the matriarch of the family. She always put her needs aside for everyone else. She never forgot a birthday, a holiday, a name or a face. She stayed in touch with as many friends and family as she could keep up with, and never missed an event or special occasion for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by many, her smile and laugh were unforgettable and her generosity and kindness unmatched. She was affectionately known as Tia Fifi to her beloved nieces and as Abuela Flora by family and friends alike.
Her greatest love was her family. Flora is survived by her son Alexander Vega (Sarah Vega), of Key West, daughter Zaida Prendes (Adrian Prendes) of Cooper City, Florida, brother-in-law Calixto Garcia (Aurelia Garcia) of Key West, and her sister-in-law Lydia White of Atlanta, Georgia, grandchildren Jenna Blackwell (Curry Blackwell Jr.) of Key West, Alexander Vega Jr. of Palm Springs, California, Vincent Vega of Key West and Adrian Prendes (Mariah Prendes) of Cooper City, and great-granddaughters Tristin and Chloe Blackwell of Key West.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vega, her mother Amada, father Guillermo, step-fathers Miguel Bazo and Tomas Jardon, brother Danio Bazo and step-brothers Delio, Miguel, Kenneth and Milton Bazo, and many more uncles, aunts and cousins.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses of hospice for their support and expertise throughout the last two years. A loving thank you to all the nurses, Robyn, Heather, Eglis, Nancy, Jodie, Teresa and Lisa, and Dr. Tingle, for all his love and support. Andy and Marta from Monroe County Services, as well as the many friends who came by or called in the late days of her life; Bobbie Kay Brown, Pat and Eddie Castro, Caridad Varela and Machi and many others.
The service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea with funeral services provided by Key West Mortuary. Please send any gifts or flowers to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center, 328 Truman Ave., Key West, FL 33040.
