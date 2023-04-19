Fouad “Sam” Samaha died in his home on April 8, 2023, at the age of 85. Fouad is predeceased by his mother and father, Zebeda Elkholy Samaha and Abdel Moniem Samaha. He is survived by his wife, Evagelia “Litza” Samaha, and his sons Charles (Emily) Samaha and Ahmed (Kathy) Samaha. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ana, Ali, Drew, Tucker and his former daughter-in-law, Deanna as well as several nieces and nephews.
Fouad was born in Cairo, Egypt on Aug. 7, 1937. He earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Cairo. He worked and traveled all over the world, including Kuwait, France and Montreal. It was in Montreal that he met and fell in love with Litza. They moved with their young son, Charles, to Key West in 1968 where they owned and ran the Santa Maria Hotel for more than 30 years.
Fouad enjoyed anything on the water. He loved sailing in his catamaran and taking his grandkids out on his motorboat. He also loved flying his Cessna 182. His grandsons loved when he would fly to South Carolina and take them to Key West for vacations. At least two of his grandchildren plan to follow in his aviation footsteps. Fouad also flew for the U.S. Coast Guard and Angel Flights.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jerome Covington and Dr. Elias Gerth for their excellent medical care, as well as Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or your local animal shelter in Fouad’s memory.
Fouad had a heart of gold. He was always willing to help those in need. His family and friends will miss him forever.
A viewing was held on Tuesday, April 11, at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, and a private service was held on Wednesday, April 12. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
