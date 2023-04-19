Fouad “Sam” Samaha died in his home on April 8, 2023, at the age of 85. Fouad is predeceased by his mother and father, Zebeda Elkholy Samaha and Abdel Moniem Samaha. He is survived by his wife, Evagelia “Litza” Samaha, and his sons Charles (Emily) Samaha and Ahmed (Kathy) Samaha. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ana, Ali, Drew, Tucker and his former daughter-in-law, Deanna as well as several nieces and nephews.

Fouad was born in Cairo, Egypt on Aug. 7, 1937. He earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Cairo. He worked and traveled all over the world, including Kuwait, France and Montreal. It was in Montreal that he met and fell in love with Litza. They moved with their young son, Charles, to Key West in 1968 where they owned and ran the Santa Maria Hotel for more than 30 years.

