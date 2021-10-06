A graveside funeral service to celebrate the life of Frances Mathis Von Harten, 86, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was held at Quaker Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., with The Rev. Todd Horton and The Rev. Larry Frazer officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or to Springvale Baptist Church, PO Box 880, Lugoff, South Carolina, 29078.
Frances died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. She grew up in Bishopville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Mason Reese and Mary Elizabeth Gillis Mathis. After graduating from Limestone College, she moved to Beaufort, South Carolina, where she taught school for three years and met the love of her life, Harold. Frances and Harold married and moved to Key West, Florida, where Frances taught school for many years and later served as secretary-treasurer for Key-Tex Shrimp Company in Key West and Freeport, Texas. Frances and Harold retired to Lugoff in 2010.
The family extends many thanks to the special ladies who have provided wonderful care and assistance to Frances over the past several years.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold Lee Von Harten Sr.; children, Harold Lee Von Harten, Jr. (Christi Lahmann) and Susan Von Harten Stone (Joe); grandchildren Anna Stone and Joey Stone; brothers, Reese Mathis (Janie), David Mathis (Julia Hucks); brother-in-law, Jim Bray; and many nieces, nephews, and family and friends whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her daughter, Kay Von Harten Passauer, and sister, Margaret Bray.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Von Harten family by visiting http://www.kornegayfuneral.com.
