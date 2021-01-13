Francesca Gaul of Key West, Florida, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, after a short but devastating battle with throat cancer.
Her true love, Mike Hajek, was by her side. She was 55 years old. Born at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, Francesca spent her earliest years in Germany, where her father was stationed. Later, she grew up in Greenwich Village, New York City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Arizona before moving to Key West more than 30 years ago.
A skilled and friendly bartender — she learned the trade in New York City — she eventually started a successful real estate appraisal business in Key West. Francesca was a devoted and generous friend, truly a woman with a heart of gold.
Besides Mike, she is survived by her father and stepmother, Jim and Chris Gaul of Seattle; her mother and stepfather, Carole and Jim Rigney of Fort Lauderdale; her beloved brother, Charlie Gaul, of San Francisco; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass to Francesca — our Frankie — at the next opportunity.