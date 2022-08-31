Frank L Fasano, Sr.

Fasano

Frank was born in Brooklyn, New York and spent his childhood growing up in Malden, Massachusetts, graduating from Winthrop High School in 1949.

In high school, he played first chair violin and viola. He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Northeastern University in 1954.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Fasano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.