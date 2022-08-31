Frank was born in Brooklyn, New York and spent his childhood growing up in Malden, Massachusetts, graduating from Winthrop High School in 1949.
In high school, he played first chair violin and viola. He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Northeastern University in 1954.
He married his first wife, Marie Gritollo, that same year. They had five children: Marian, Katherine, Rose, Ralph and Frank Jr.
Marie died of cancer in 1989. He then married his second wife, Carolyn Pari, in 1991. The family was blended with Carolyn's two children from a previous marriage: Carmen and Christopher.
Frank spent his career as a chemist, specializing in pigments and dyes. He received an award from the Society of Engineers in 1963.
He was a member of the American Chemical Society for 64 years.
He was a plastics expert, becoming a senior member of the Society of Plastics Engineers in 1994. He also received an award from the Color and Appearance Division in 1998.
He retired from Hoechst-Celanese in Coventry, Rhode Island in 1994. He then started his own business selling pigments and dyes to Jaysynth Dyestuff of India for five years before finally retiring.
Frank had a love for the sea. No matter where he lived, he always owned a boat. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 42 years and had his captain’s license. In the Auxiliary, he was a commander of the Northern Star in Warwick, Rhode Island, and was also a commander in the Big Pine Key Flotilla 13 in Florida.
He received the Commander Certificate of Excellence from the Auxiliary in 2000. He would go out on patrols and help with search and rescue operations. He enjoyed teaching many classes for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary over the years as well as boat safety.
He was also a member of the Key West National Wildlife Refuge and had many responsibilities promoting wildlife preservation.
He loved his retirement in the Keys, as he said it was like living in paradise.
Frank is predeceased by his first wife, Marie, and his daughter Katherine.
He is survived by his second wife, Carolyn, and her two sons; his daughter Marian and grandson John Travers; his daughter Rose and son-in-law Jeremy Kopf, his son Ralph and his son Frank; daughter-in-law Laurie and granddaughter Lisa Fasano.
