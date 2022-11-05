FRANZ CAHOON

Cahoon

Franz Cahoon, born Nov. 15, 1935, in Hyannis, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home in Key West on Oct. 23, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Martha and Ralph Cahoon Jr., of Santuit, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Cahoon, of Key West, his son, Paul A. Cahoon, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and his granddaughter, Kimberly R. Cahoon (Kevin Dimpsey), of Los Angeles, California.

Franz attended schools in Osterville and Cotuit, Massachusetts, and graduated from Barnstable High School, Hyannis, Massachusetts in 1953. Jazz, auto racing, live theater, history, and science fiction always interested him. Between high school and college he worked as a gardener in Miami, studied photography, and became the photographer for a publisher of trade magazines in New York City. While there, he and his friends Jack and Bobby Bradley closely followed the jazz scene. He also served in the Infantry of the U.S. Army in Germany (1955-57) and found time to travel in Italy, Spain and France. He then decided that he really wanted to teach history, so he returned to Cape Cod to live at his parents’ house while he attended Bridgewater State College and worked to support himself. He graduated Magna Cum Laude.

