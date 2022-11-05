Franz Cahoon, born Nov. 15, 1935, in Hyannis, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home in Key West on Oct. 23, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Martha and Ralph Cahoon Jr., of Santuit, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Cahoon, of Key West, his son, Paul A. Cahoon, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and his granddaughter, Kimberly R. Cahoon (Kevin Dimpsey), of Los Angeles, California.
Franz attended schools in Osterville and Cotuit, Massachusetts, and graduated from Barnstable High School, Hyannis, Massachusetts in 1953. Jazz, auto racing, live theater, history, and science fiction always interested him. Between high school and college he worked as a gardener in Miami, studied photography, and became the photographer for a publisher of trade magazines in New York City. While there, he and his friends Jack and Bobby Bradley closely followed the jazz scene. He also served in the Infantry of the U.S. Army in Germany (1955-57) and found time to travel in Italy, Spain and France. He then decided that he really wanted to teach history, so he returned to Cape Cod to live at his parents’ house while he attended Bridgewater State College and worked to support himself. He graduated Magna Cum Laude.
He began his teaching career in Madison High School, Madison, New Jersey. He loved teaching critical thinking and writing skills. We met there a few years later. When we married, he wanted to move to Cape Cod to be near his parents. At Dennis-Yarmouth High School, he taught all levels of history and his AP students brought recognition to the school. Later, he became chairman of the Social Studies Department, from which he retired in 1995.
Franz served on the Cotuit Library Board, the Board of Directors of the R. E. Cahoon Museum of American Art, and on the board of the Cotuit Kettleers Cape League baseball team. In Key West, he enjoyed volunteering at the Waterfront Playhouse as a member of the set building crew under the direction of Michael Boyer. When he no longer felt able to join them, he enormously enjoyed making brownies for the cast and crew of many plays.
In Madison, as a first-year teacher, Franz met Dennis Maloney, a friend for the rest of his life. Dennis wrote the following. “Our many common interests quickly drew us together. They were like a magnet that kept us fastened all that time even though we were sometimes drawn far apart.” One interest was motor racing. “It didn’t matter what kind … We would travel to places like Watkins Glen, Lime Rock, Seekonk …” and others. “Eventually we both thought that owning a race car would be a great thing. We found a mini stock that both of us could drive …” That was a short-lived endeavor.
Our son Paul says, “No matter what he thought of what I was doing, he was always there for me.” Franz really liked and then loved Paul right from the first time he met him. He loved playing with him, exploring woods, trails, and beaches with him, and teaching him to throw and catch, skip stones, build forts, ride a bike, all the things Paul wanted to do. As Paul grew older, Franz helped him and a friend earn their Boy Scout hiking badge.
Granddaughter Kim has many wonderful memories of times with “Grampa.” She describes him this way:”Grampa is an “S’Marvelous” person! A teacher who loved listening to jazz, laughing at British comedies, and knowing world history. He was helpful with and curious about other people’s interests. Seeing his students, friends and me grow certainly brought him joy. He will be forever loved and missed.”
Franz is the love of my life and his love still fills my heart. He always supported me in any way he could. As we were realizing the extent of his illness, he insisted that I undergo another shoulder replacement as soon as possible so that he could nurse me through it before he was too sick. This kind, loving man leaves a hole in my life. I thank Hospice, the caregivers Fiona and Kathy, and Sittin’ In the Keys for their help in caring for him at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West. Franz’s ashes will be interred at Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit, Massachusetts, at a future date.
Please consider donating to one of our favorite charities, or yours, in memory of him.
Chapters Health Hospice, 11400 Overseas Highway Suite 203, Marathon, FL 33050
The Cahoon Museum of American Art, P.O. Box 1853, Cotuit, MA 02635
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.