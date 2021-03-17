Fred Saunders Jr., 66, long-time Key West resident and former owner of Jeanna’s Courthouse Deli and Grocery died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach after a long battle with kidney disease, finally succumbing to cancer. He is now at peace.
Fred was born on Aug. 20, 1954, in Lawrence, Massachusetts and was raised in North Conway, New Hampshire. He was a resident at the very prestigious Phillips Academy Preparatory School in Andover, Massachusetts and graduated from the University of New Hampshire.
In the 1970s, Fred settled in Fort Myers, Florida, where he worked as a successful stock broker for many years for both Paine Webber and Dean Witter. He was a member of Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers where he enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed boating and travelling. Eventually, he made his way to Islamorada, where he made many friends, and ultimately settled in Key West. After selling cars and owning a Jet Ski company, Fred purchased the Courthouse Deli. He was a long-time staple on the corner of Whitehead and Southard across the street from The Green Parrot for several years. It was there that his outdoor bench virtually became famous with its own Facebook page. His busiest time, year after year, was when the powerboat teams would arrive for the races. Eventually, that is when he met some of his favorite customers who were the owners of the “War Paint” powerboat and later became dear friends, Patti Raffa and Bob Vesper.
During his years at the Courthouse Deli, Fred made coffee and sandwiches for everyone from judges and attorneys to jurors and defendants. Fred knew everyone, and everyone knew Fred.
In his final years, he loved to spend weekends at the casinos and taking his friends out to dinner. He remained an avid fan of golf and was a die-hard fan of The New England Patriots. His favorite time of day was “Happy Hour.” He loved animals and ‘70’s music. Fred always had a good laugh and was a relentless teaser to all his friends. At times, he could seem gruff on the outside with his constant witty sarcasm, but Fred had a heart of gold. He was a generous gentle giant who genuinely cared about everyone!
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Marion (Wendell) Saunders, Sr, and his brother James Saunders. He leaves behind his two brothers and their families, Harry Saunders of Rindge, New Hampshire and Paul Saunders of Tampa, Florida. Fred also leaves behind his dear friend of over 20 years, Kenneth Kowalkowski, who also cared for him throughout his illness. In addition, Fred leaves long-time friends Maureen Johnson-Coelho and her husband, Michael Coelho, and Kathy and Steve Madson, all of Key West. He will be sadly missed by his cat, “Kitty” and his birds. Finally, Fred leaves behind his many, loving friends on the island of Key West and especially his family at Willie T’s.
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life to honor Fred is planned at a later date to be determined and will be held at Willie T’s.
A special and sincere “Thank You” to all the doctors and nurses at Mount Sinai Medical Center who went above and beyond caring for our beloved Fred during this difficult time.