Fred Sawyer Matthews was born in Tallahassee, Florida on Feb. 28, 1938, to the late Dorothy Sawyer and Jack Matthews. He passed away after a brief illness on April 14 in Tampa, with his wife and daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife, Karin SchrÖter Elisabeth Matthews, son Frank Steven Matthews (Karen), daughter Monica Santana (Jose), and grandsons Alex Matthews; Joey & Robby Santana, and his cat, Tippy.
Fred grew up in Apalachicola, Florida where he attended Chapman High and was the class valedictorian. He lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He was the football team captain and also played trumpet with the band during halftime.
Fred showed great dedication to his love of the boy scouts. He earned more badges than any other member in the Florida panhandle region. He also hitchhiked to San Jose, CA at the age of 14 so he could attend the boy scout jamboree. Fred continued his dedication as he served on the Eagle Scout review board for the Key West Boy Scouts chapter.
Shortly after high school, Fred joined the Army and served in Nellingen, Germany. Luckily, he attended a dance at the USO in Stuttgart where he met his bride of 61 years, the lovely Karin SchrÖter. The newlyweds returned to the states and took up residence to begin his college studies at Florida State University. He majored in Education and accepted a job with the Monroe county School Board under the pretense that he would only be there 6 months as he filled a maternity opening. He fell in love with the island, its people, the fishing and its waters; and stayed 56 years.
Mr. Matthews taught at KWHS from January 1965 until he retired in June of 1996. He spent most of his days in an un-air conditioned room of D-wing where he taught all forms of social studies. He loved educating the youth on American civics, and felt it was very important to be an informed citizen so you could make your own political decisions. Fred loved to support the Fighting Conchs. You would often see him at the various sporting events whether he was serving in the concession stand, collecting tickets or just being a Conch fan. He rarely missed a Conchs game, homecoming or graduation (even after he retired). One of his most prized possessions was the “Lifetime Family Conch Fan” pass that he received from KWHS upon his retirement which allowed him free admission into any Conch sports event. It was the first time this honor was bestowed.
Mr. Matthews extended his teaching to another level by traveling every Monday and Wednesday evening to the state prison on Big Pine Key. He taught the prisoners and helped them earn their GED before their release. Fred held a graduation once a year and would purchase a cap and gown for the inmates, as well as give them each a personally-inscribed Webster’s dictionary.
Mr. Matthews often chaperoned the school dances and grad nite. He was also the NHS sponsor for over 20 years. Some of his best KWHS memories were attending the state convention where the Conch club would often win first place for their school scrapbook. Fred commented that he knew it was time to retire when he had not only taught the children of former students, but also taught a few grandchildren. He joined the National Retired Teachers Association and thoroughly enjoyed their monthly meetings.
Fred was passionate about the importance of education for his students and himself. Fred and two other teachers started an investment club in an attempt to be good stewards of their meager earnings and to learn about the stock market. This club “Sunshine Shares” was established in 1968 where they would meet in the teacher’s lounge once a month, invest $10, and study the stock market to decide their next purchase or sale. Throughout the years, Fred watched the club grow and evolve to as large as 30 members. The club has lasted over 53 years, where he served as the club’s president, treasurer and attorney in fact, and remained committed to the club attending recent meetings via zoom.
A funeral honoring Fred Sawyer Matthews was held in Apalachicola on April 18 at the Trinity Episcopal Church where he was an altar boy for many years. He was laid to rest in the family plot.