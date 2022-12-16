Frederick Wahl Belland passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his home in Granada, Nicaragua, surrounded by his loving wife, children, extended family and friends. He was exactly where he wanted to be and with the people he wanted to be with. We should all be so fortunate.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Carmen, and his two magnificent children, twins Jean and Anthony, who were the love of Fred’s life. We all talk about people having an opus and, while Fred was extremely well-traveled and a published author, his two children were certainly the greatest accomplishment of his long, extraordinary life. They will carry his teachings, humor, mannerisms and persona with them for the rest of their lives.
Fred is also survived by his brother, Chris, who is a resident of Key West and Leoma, Tennessee. Together they, along with partners Ed Swift, Mike Cates and Gerald Mosher, developed and restored much of the commercial area of Duval Street in the 600 and 700 blocks of Duval Street and Mallory Square. It was Fred’s construction experience and leadership of our little band of hippie carpenters that made much of the now very successful Duval Street commercial area what it is today.
Fred was born in 1944 to Fred and Jean Belland and grew up in rural south Miami when it was very much “in the country.” After high school, Fred became a very proud Marine and served in Vietnam. Fred attended Furman University and graduated from the State of Florida University with a major in Fine Arts. After extensive traveling virtually all over the world with his then wife, Jan, Fred settled in Key West to work with his brother. When their construction and restoration efforts drew to a close, Fred moved to Big Pine Key where he wrote two published books, one “Flesh Wound” and the other, the acclaimed “The True Sea.”
In the last 20 years of his life, Fred finally made his permanent home in Nicaragua, Central America. He loved the country, the people and was never at rest, building and restoring multiple properties in Granada and his beloved Laguna de Apoyo, living on the rim of a volcanic lake.
Arrangements will all be in Nicaragua and, in lieu of flowers or donations, tell somebody you haven’t told that you love them and go do something adventurous. It is what Fred would have done.
