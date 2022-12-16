Frederick Wahl Belland

Belland

Frederick Wahl Belland passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his home in Granada, Nicaragua, surrounded by his loving wife, children, extended family and friends. He was exactly where he wanted to be and with the people he wanted to be with. We should all be so fortunate.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Carmen, and his two magnificent children, twins Jean and Anthony, who were the love of Fred’s life. We all talk about people having an opus and, while Fred was extremely well-traveled and a published author, his two children were certainly the greatest accomplishment of his long, extraordinary life. They will carry his teachings, humor, mannerisms and persona with them for the rest of their lives.

