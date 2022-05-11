Gale Rae Varela Rouzie, daughter of God, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on April 4, 2022 in Key West, Florida.
Gale was born Aug. 30, 1936 in Key West. She was part of the last graduating class from Key West High School in the Glynn Archer School Class of 1955. She had a love for ballet and dance and was so proud of her great-granddaughter for also taking ballet. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and color.
Gale was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Nellie (Hall) Varela, her husband John “Jake” Rouzie, and her grandson Livingston “Poppy” Stocker. Those she leaves behind to mourn her include her daughter Monica (Livingston) Stocker, her son John Peter (Kim) Malott, grandchildren Chad (Jennifer) Rodriguez, Korey (Anissa) Rodriguez, Amanda (Herschell) Malott, John Peter (Susan) Malott Jr., and Kaitlyn Rae Malott, as well as her great-grandchildren Alexandra, Reese and Riley Rodriguez, Zaiden and Kai’ Ori Stocker, Tamiya and Herschell III Major. She also leaves behind her ex-husband, Robert Malott.
As per Gale’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private family service.
