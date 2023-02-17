Garrett Daniel Hughes

Hughes

Nov. 13, 2001-Feb. 13, 2023

Garrett Daniel Hughes, beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 21. Garrett brought laughter, joy and happiness to everyone around him. He had a smile that could light up a room and a heart as big as the ocean. His passion for life, living every day to its fullest, was evident to all who knew him. He will be remembered for his fierce loyalty to his family and friends.

