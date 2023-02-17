Garrett Daniel Hughes, beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 21. Garrett brought laughter, joy and happiness to everyone around him. He had a smile that could light up a room and a heart as big as the ocean. His passion for life, living every day to its fullest, was evident to all who knew him. He will be remembered for his fierce loyalty to his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Lesley Touzalin and John and Tiffany Hughes, his brothers Zachary Morgan Hughes (Olivia), Carson Alexander Hughes, Luke Jaxon Hughes, Andrew Cain Freeman (Olivia) and Cade Joseph Freeman; grandparents Jack and Gwen Hughes, Norma and Steve Touzalin, and Bill and Mary Chase; uncles Christopher Hughes (Kay), Phillip Touzalin, Donnie Preston (Maria); aunts Renee’ (Erick) Sockol, and Neda (Michael) Jackson; cousins Wyatt Hughes, Cain Hughes, Kalli Mellili, Ashlee Touzalin, Alyssa Touzalin, Devyn Sockol, Blaine Preston, Jada Preston, Preston Jackson, Zoey Jackson, and Zander Jackson; girlfriend Micah Hayden and many loving relatives and friends.
Garrett was born Nov. 13, 2001, in Miami, Florida, but his family moved to Key West in 2002 and he spent his life growing up in a community he loved, playing sports and exploring the local waters. His youth was spent on ballfields where he played baseball, basketball, football and lacrosse. He developed a deep passion for the sea and spent as much time as he could fishing, diving or hanging out at the beach with family and friends. An energetic boy with a magnetic personality, he made deep friendships in his early days that would last throughout his lifetime.
As he entered Key West High School, he focused his attention on football and lacrosse and was a standout athlete on both teams. His tenacity and fierce competitive spirit drove him to work hard on and off the field. He also became part of the Key West Fire Academy and upon graduation of high school in 2020, he considered it a possible career. His love of the water won out and he spent his days serving as a first mate and reveling in the daily catches and his ability to “never work a day in his life”.
He loved his Key West community and was so proud to grow up as a Conch, with all of the traditions and close family ties that make this island special. Giving back was important to him and he volunteered as a coach for Key West High School and Horace O’Bryant School football as well as the lacrosse youth leagues.
Though his time on this Earth was short, he made an impact on all who met him and was a true friend to many. His family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
There will be a service on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. A celebration of Garrett’s life will take place after the service at the Stock Island Yacht Club. Donations can be made to an account in the name of Garrett “Cheeto” Hughes at the Monroe County Teachers Federal Credit Union on Kennedy Drive. Dean-Lopez is handling the service arrangements.
