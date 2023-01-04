Gary A. Mahon

Gary A. Mahon, 71, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Key West, Florida. Born Nov. 18, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John A. and Dorothy M. Hockensmith Mahon.

Gary was a well-known businessman in Chambersburg. He dealt in real estate and was the owner/operator of Affordable Storage in Chambersburg for 25 years. He attended Grand Point Church and was a member of VFW Post 1599, both in Chambersburg. An avid pilot, Gary was a member of the AOPA and enjoyed flying his Piper Arrow out of the Franklin County Regional Airport. He was a past member of NHRA and loved drag racing his ’55 Chevy, ’67 Camaro, ’80 Chevy Monza and his ’77 Chevy Vega. He also enjoyed collecting classic cars, boating and spending time in Ocean City, Maryland. A confirmed “snowbird”, Gary loved wintering in Key West and was an integral part of the Key West community, especially at Rams Head Southernmost and the Key West Theater.

