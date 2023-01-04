Gary A. Mahon, 71, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Key West, Florida. Born Nov. 18, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John A. and Dorothy M. Hockensmith Mahon.
Gary was a well-known businessman in Chambersburg. He dealt in real estate and was the owner/operator of Affordable Storage in Chambersburg for 25 years. He attended Grand Point Church and was a member of VFW Post 1599, both in Chambersburg. An avid pilot, Gary was a member of the AOPA and enjoyed flying his Piper Arrow out of the Franklin County Regional Airport. He was a past member of NHRA and loved drag racing his ’55 Chevy, ’67 Camaro, ’80 Chevy Monza and his ’77 Chevy Vega. He also enjoyed collecting classic cars, boating and spending time in Ocean City, Maryland. A confirmed “snowbird”, Gary loved wintering in Key West and was an integral part of the Key West community, especially at Rams Head Southernmost and the Key West Theater.
He is survived by his long-time companion of more than 30 years, Kathy Donzella of Chambersburg; two children, Gary “Chip” Mahon, Jr. and wife, Lori, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, and Amy Mahon-Stillwagon and husband Ken of Chambersburg; his step-son, Derek Donzella of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Shaun McMillen and wife Jamie of Shippensburg, and Amber Mahon of Mooresville, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Charlee and Ellee McMillen; and countless close friends. Aside from his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tiffany Peters.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202 with The Rev. Joe Pickens officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday evening in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at http://www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or online at http://www.cvas-pets.org.
